PSEB Class 5 results out, girls outshine boys

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday declared the results of Class 5 for the exams held in March this year. The results will be uploaded on the PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com on Saturday at 10 am.

The pass percentage in Class 5 was 99.57% as out of a total of 3,19,086 students who appeared, 3,17,728 passed the exam.

Keeping with the trend, this year, too, girls performed better than the boys. The pass percentage of girls is 99.63% while boys scored 99.52%. In 2021, the pass percentage was 99.76%, while in 2020, the pass percentage was 99.83%.

Sukhman Kaur of Silver Vatika Convent Senior Secondary School, Dharampura, Mansa, bagged the first position by securing 500 marks out of a total of 500, Rajveer Momi of Government Primary School, Dalla, Kapurthala, got the second position by securing 500 marks out of the total 500 and Sehajpreet Kaur of Government Primary School, Dalla, Kapurthala, bagged the third position by securing 500 marks out of total 500.

Board chairperson Yograj said though all three students got 100% marks, their positions have been decided as per their age. The youngest student got the first position. This year the students of affiliated schools performed well in comparison to government schools. The pass percentage of affiliated schools is 99.73%, while the pass percentage of government schools is 99.55%. If any child is failing, the exam will be taken after two months, he said.

In the merit list, SBS Nagar district topped the state by securing 99.83 %, followed by Tarn Taran with 99.81%. SAS Nagar district remained the last by securing 98.85%.