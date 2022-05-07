PSEB Class 5 results out, girls outshine boys
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday declared the results of Class 5 for the exams held in March this year. The results will be uploaded on the PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com on Saturday at 10 am.
The pass percentage in Class 5 was 99.57% as out of a total of 3,19,086 students who appeared, 3,17,728 passed the exam.
Keeping with the trend, this year, too, girls performed better than the boys. The pass percentage of girls is 99.63% while boys scored 99.52%. In 2021, the pass percentage was 99.76%, while in 2020, the pass percentage was 99.83%.
Sukhman Kaur of Silver Vatika Convent Senior Secondary School, Dharampura, Mansa, bagged the first position by securing 500 marks out of a total of 500, Rajveer Momi of Government Primary School, Dalla, Kapurthala, got the second position by securing 500 marks out of the total 500 and Sehajpreet Kaur of Government Primary School, Dalla, Kapurthala, bagged the third position by securing 500 marks out of total 500.
Board chairperson Yograj said though all three students got 100% marks, their positions have been decided as per their age. The youngest student got the first position. This year the students of affiliated schools performed well in comparison to government schools. The pass percentage of affiliated schools is 99.73%, while the pass percentage of government schools is 99.55%. If any child is failing, the exam will be taken after two months, he said.
In the merit list, SBS Nagar district topped the state by securing 99.83 %, followed by Tarn Taran with 99.81%. SAS Nagar district remained the last by securing 98.85%.
-
2 bike-borne men rob ₹42,500 from cash transaction facility in Ludhiana
Two motorcycle-borne men robbed ₹42,500 from a cash transaction facility after incapacitating a woman staffer in Neeva Bazar of Machhiwara on Friday evening. The staffer, Nishu Rani, was alone at the centre when two turbaned men turned up there and asked her to help them withdraw money from the ATM. Machhiwara station house officer, Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, said, “The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and we are trying to identify the accused.”
-
Ludhiana | BPEOs scrimp on funds for delivering new books, saddle schools with bill
Despite receiving funds for delivering new Punjab School Education Board textbooks to government schools, block primary education officers (BPEOs) have directed school authorities to collect the books from their respective offices at their own expense. Saddled with the additional financial burden, some miffed school authorities have refused to collect the books, and have asked to the BPEOs to make arrangements to drop the textbooks on the school premises.
-
Terror suspects arrested in Karnal were in touch with Pak-based terrorist Rinda for past 9 months
Four terror suspects who were arrested in Karnal on Thursday with explosives and arms were in touch with Pakistani-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda for the past nine months through a mobile application. They were active since October last year and had delivered two consignments of explosives, arms and ammunition at Nanded in Maharashtra and Tarn Taran in Punjab, said police officials familiar with the matter.
-
Khalistan link: Class 12 student among 2 held for aiding 4 terror suspects
Ferozepur/ Faridkot: Close on the heels of busting a terror module being run by Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, Punjab Police on Friday arrested two more operatives from Ferozepur. Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep (23), alias Akash, of Peer Kee village near the Ferozepur Cantonment, and Jashanpreet Singh (18), alias a Class 12 student of Faridkot, Jass. Police said the two were also in touch with Rinda.
-
Centre releases ₹7,183cr revenue deficit grant to Punjab, 13 other states
New Delhi : The central government on Friday released ₹7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states, including Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam and Kerala. The department of expenditure, ministry of finance released the money. The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Union ministry of finance said in a statement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics