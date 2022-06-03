PSEB Class 8 results: Ludhiana district ranks 18th, 49 students in state merit list
Among 23 districts in Punjab, Ludhiana ranked 18th with 97.75 pass percentage in Class 8 results declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Thursday.
Of 42,978 students who took the exam, 42,009 have cleared the examination.
The only districts which performed worse than Ludhiana are Bathinda and SAS Nagar with pass percentage of 97.47%, Sri Muktsar Sahib with 97.42%, Malerkotla with 97.31% and Sangrur with 96.76% pass percentage.
However, Pathankot topped the charts with pass percentage of 99.36%.
Meanwhile, 49 students from Ludhiana made it to the state merit list.
Both Shivani Kumari of RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, and Jasmeen Khurana of Sanmati Vimal Jain Senior Secondary Public School, Jagraon, bagged the fifth rank in the state and first in the district with 98.83%.
Shallu Singh of RS Model Senior Secondary School and Aditya Kumar Pal of SGD Grammar Senior Secondary School, Dhandari Kalan, bagged the sixth spot in the state and second in the district with 98.67% .
Harjot Kaur of Cambridge Modern Senior Secondary School , Chomu, and Soni Kumar of SGD Grammar Senior Secondary School, Dhandari Kalan, secured the seventh position in the state with 98.50%, and stood third in the district.
Seven students— Sumit Dubey, Saurav Jindal, Sadhna and Rekha of BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point; Preeti Mishra of Gyan Niketan Public School, Dhandari Khurd; Taranpreet Kaur of Children Valley Public Senior Secondary School, Mundian Kalan; and Prince Kumar of SGD Grammar Senior Secondary School, Dhandari Kalan— procured the eighth rank in Punjab with 98.33%.
Jaishree of BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, and Komalpreet Kaur of Dashmesh Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, stood ninth in the state with 98.17%.
With 98%, five students— Anmolpreet Kaur of Sanmati Vimal Jain Senior Secondary Public School, Jagraon; Gaurav Chandar of GSSSS, Cemetry Road; Manjot Kaur of Sant Sunder Singh Senior Secondary School, Boparai Kalan; Rishabh Yadav of SSN Convent Senior Secondary School, Dhandari Kalan; and Rubina Ahmad of RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar— secured the tenth position in the state.
Other than these, a total of 29 more students scored above 95% and fared between rank 11–13.
Many schools, including Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, BCM Focal Point, honoured the students for their results. BCM, Focal Point, honoured ten students who made it to the state merit list.
Board chairperson Yog Raj Sharma congratulated the students and said, “We are really proud of our students as they performed well. Those who flunked this time will get another chance as their exams will be rescheduled within two months. We are yet to decide the dates for the same.”
