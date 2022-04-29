PSPCL bleeds as power demand soars by 50% in scorching April
The sultry summer has not only put an extra burden of ₹300 crore on Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) but also dented the image of the government as long power cuts have become a norm in the state.
Due to power shortage, it’s for the first time that the PSPCL has purchased ₹300 crore of extra power from the grid in the month of April.
In the absence of timely support from the state government, the PSPCL had no other option but to go for a short-term loan of ₹500 crore for the purchase of power in April.
Despite burning its coffers, the PSPCL has failed to meet the demand, which rose by almost 50 per cent from last year, disturbing the power schedule for the corporation and forcing it to impose power cuts. Due to unprecedented power cuts in April, the power corporation drew the ire of the public.
“It was for the first time such a high temperature was witnessed in the first week of April. We were anticipating it at the end of April. Now, two units of the Talwandi Sabo power plant and a unit of the Ropar thermal plant have gone out of operation forcing us to impose cuts,” said a PSPCL official. He said the PSPCL coffers are dry as it has not received the subsidy.
The PSPCL is facing financial strain due to non-payment of pending electricity dues by various government departments and balance subsidy for the last financial year on account of free power to agriculture and subsidised power to other sets of domestic and industrial consumers, said VK Gupta, spokesperson, All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF).
The pending payments of electricity bills up to March ending this year from 47 government departments to the PSPCL is ₹2,650 crore.
Besides, as per the PSPCL website, the pending subsidy for the last year is ₹7,117 crore. The PSPCL in its annual revenue requirement has worked out that the subsidy for the current financial year will be ₹13,929 crore. This amount does not include the additional subsidy for free 300 units for every household from July next announced subsequently this month.
Gupta said the financial survival of the PSPCL depends upon the timely payment of its dues by the Punjab government.
Meanwhile, a 210-MW Ropar thermal plant was back in operation as the PSPCL fixed the snag. Another unit of 660 MW of Talwandi Sabo will be synchronised with the grid on Friday, said a PSPCL official. He said this generation will ease the power supply and will provide relief to the public.
-
HC stays ex-Punjab DGP Saini’s arrest in corruption case
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday stayed the arrest of former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in a September 2020 FIR registered in an alleged corruption case. The high court bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan sought response from the Punjab government by May 5 and directed Saini to join the probe within a week. On April 26, a trial court dismissed Saini's anticipatory bail plea.
-
Yet another attack on SAD worker in Dayalpura village in Samrala
Strap: Second such attack in a week Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on the house of a Shiromani Akali Dal worker in Dayalpura village, Samrala, on Wednesday night. The intended victim, Sandeep Singh, said he was awoken by the sound of gunshots being fired. CCTV cameras show two-bike borne men stopping outside the SAD worker's house at around 2pm.
-
Punjab govt dissolves 20 welfare boards, to be reconstituted soon
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Thursday dissolved 20 welfare boards, including Dalit Welfare Board, Parvasi Welfare Board and Kamboj Welfare Board, with immediate effect, paving the way for their reconstitution. These boards set up for the welfare of various communities will be reconstituted soon with the appointment of new office-bearers, persons familiar with the development said.
-
B’luru school denies unauthorised Bible lessons, says 75% kids Christian
A day after the education department ordered a probe against Bengaluru's Clarence School over allegations of unauthorised Bible lessons, the school authorities have said that they have not violated the law and their legal team will respond to the notice issued by the block education officer. The school categorically denied the allegation that non-Christian students were forced to learn the Bible and stated that only moral science lessons based on the Bible were imparted.
-
Punjab speaker orders probe into assembly staff recruitment during Cong rule
Chandigarh : Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday ordered a probe into the recruitment of assembly staff during the tenure of the previous Congress government. Legal and legislative affairs minister Harjot Singh Bains, who alleged irregularities in the recruitment of the state assembly staff during the previous government, in his signed two-page letter to the speaker, said that 170 persons were recruited between 2017 and 2022, alleging favouritism in several appointments. Former speaker Rana KP Singh did not respond to calls. He, however, told a television channel that the charges were “totally baseless”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics