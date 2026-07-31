PSPCL logs over 14,000 fresh complaints after rain lashes Ludhiana

Just a day after Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees resumed work following their week-long strike, Thursday’s rain dealt a fresh blow to the utility’s recovery, triggering 14,531 new power complaints across the central zone and leaving consumers in several parts of Ludhiana without electricity for up to eight hours. The rain-induced faults came when the utility had begun clearing complaints that piled up during the employees’ agitation. (HT FILE)

The rain-induced faults came when the utility had begun clearing complaints that piled up during the employees’ agitation. Instead, restoration teams found themselves battling a fresh surge of feeder faults, placing additional pressure on a system already strained by days of disrupted field operations.

According to PSPCL officials, power supply from several grids was temporarily suspended as a safety measure during the rain to prevent electrocution and damage to electrical infrastructure. While electricity was restored in most areas after the showers subsided, multiple feeder faults delayed restoration in several localities.

Focal Point recorded the highest number of complaints at 2,295, with outages in several areas lasting nearly eight hours. Model Town followed with 1,931 complaints, Sunder Nagar 1,770, City West 1,510, Agar Nagar 1,460, Estate Division 1,253, CMC 1,187 and City Centre 966. Janata Nagar reported 688 complaints, while Lalton Kalan, Adda Dakha, Jagraon, Raikot and Ahmedgarh divisions also witnessed hundreds of rain-related faults.

The prolonged outages affected both residential and industrial areas, including Sarabha Nagar, Dugri Phases I and II, Jamalpur, Mundian, Rahon Road, Shimlapuri, Jawahar Nagar, Haibowal, Upkar Nagar, Salem Tabri, Tibba Road, Tajpur Road, Focal Point and Sahnewal, where consumers remained without power for six to eight hours.

Officials said the impact was largely limited to feeder faults as the rain was not accompanied by strong winds, resulting in fewer snapped conductors, uprooted poles and damaged poles than witnessed during previous storms. However, restoration teams remained engaged throughout the day in rectifying faults and restoring supply.

Chief engineer, PSPCL central zone, Jagdev Singh Hans, said employees were working round the clock to restore normalcy. “Our teams are attending complaints on priority and restoration work is continuing round the clock. The rain led to multiple feeder faults across the central zone, but power supply has already been restored in many affected areas. We expect the remaining complaints to be cleared as quickly as possible,” he added.