PSPCL promises 8-hour supply to paddy farmers

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has promised to provide eight-hour power supply to farmers and regular supply to various categories, including industry, in the forthcoming summer and paddy season.

A PSPCL spokesperson said it is anticipated that the peak demand during the forthcoming paddy season would be 15,000/15,500 MW for which the PSPCL has made various arrangements by optimal use of its all resources.

He said the sudden increase in temperature that requires air conditions coupled with increase in agriculture load due to the requirement of watering the wheat crop had resulted in a peak demand of power of around 8,650 MW, whereas the same around this time last year was 7,000 MW.

He said during the last summer, the corporation had catered to a maximum demand of 13,148 MW.

He said the PSPCL has been exporting 900/1,000 MW power during this winter to other states for banking of power with Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Meghalaya, etc. such that in return it shall import 2,000-2,500 MW during peak paddy season from June to September 2022.

The PSPCL has also made power purchase arrangements of around 500 MW on short-term basis from June to September, while arrangements for short-term power of around 1,000 MW more are being made.

The spokesperson added that as per recent developments, the PSLDC/PSTCL has informed the ATC limit is being raised to 8500/9000 MW in comparison to 7,400 MW last year. The PSPCL is already on advance stage of booking of transmission corridors for paddy season.

He said sufficient arrangements of coal required for planned generation are being made to ensure smooth working of thermal plants.