PSPCL snaps supply to 12k meters over unpaid dues in Ludhiana

As the financial year nears completion on March 31, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Ludhiana central zone has ramped up efforts to recover outstanding dues from defaulters across the city. In the past week alone, the power utility has disconnected around 12,575 connections, including domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers. PSPCL officials stated that these dues had accumulated over a long period, despite repeated reminders to defaulters. (iStock)

Among the worst-hit areas, the Focal Point division, an industrial hub, has the highest outstanding dues at ₹39 crore, followed by Aggar Nagar division with ₹38.39 crore, City West with ₹31.5 crore, and Sunder Nagar division with ₹31 crore.

According to PSPCL officials, the total outstanding dues across the zone stood at ₹214.2 crore. So far, the corporation has recovered ₹49.96 crore, with the highest collection of ₹9.5 crore coming from Estate Division comprising areas and Sunder Nagar Division, followed by Focal Point Division at ₹9.3 crore, Aggar Nagar Division at ₹6.71 crore and City West at ₹5.92 crore.

In terms of disconnections, the highest number was recorded in the Estate Division, where 1,898 connections were cut off, followed by Focal Point Division (1,529), City Centre (1,485), Sunder Nagar Division (1,470) and Aggar Nagar Division (1,422).

Additional superintending engineer Tarsem Lal from the East Circle said, “Normally, consumers are given at least 45 days to clear their dues. However, many fail to make payments even after multiple notices, leading to disconnections.”

PSPCL officials further stated that the power utility has intensified its drive, launched on February 18 targeting both high-value and small defaulters, in an effort to boost revenue collection before the financial year ends. With a significant amount still pending, PSPCL is expected to continue its crackdown in the coming weeks. Legal action could be initiated against chronic defaulters who fail to clear their dues despite repeated disconnection notices, they added.

Commenting on the drive, a senior PSPCL official in Ludhiana central zone asserted,” Recovering outstanding dues is essential for maintaining PSPCL’s financial health and ensuring uninterrupted power supply. These payments allow us to invest in infrastructure and improve services across divisions. We urge errant consumers to clear their dues promptly to avoid disconnections.”