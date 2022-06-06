PSPCL imposes fine of ₹59 lakh on 92 for power theft in Mohali
The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed a fine of ₹59.11 lakh on 92 consumers in various parts of Mohali district for power theft and unauthorised usage.
Through a press release, Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh said PSPCL teams conducted raids in various villages under Zirakpur and Banur sub-divisions, where 16 cases of power theft were registered and fine to the tune of ₹16.67 lakh was imposed.
Through a similar check at Jhampur village and Sector 123 in Mohali sub-division, 29 cases of theft and unauthorised usage were discovered and ₹21.44 lakh were claimed through fine. “Some electricity meters were found dubious. These were sealed and sent to the lab for further examination,” the minister said.
In Lalru sub-division, 19 cases of electricity theft and 24 cases of unauthorised usage were registered and PSPCL slapped a fine of ₹21 lakh on the violators.
Singh appealed to residents to help PSPCL rein in the menace of electricity theft by providing genuine information on WhatsApp number 96461-75770. The informant’s identity will not be disclosed.
