PU brings six centres under one umbrella
Panjab University (PU) has finalised the consolidation of six of its centres, which have been subsumed under the umbrella of the Multidisciplinary Centre for Education and Research.
The centre for social work, centre for human rights and duties, centre for police administration, department-cum-centre for women’s studies and development, University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development (UIFT & VD) and department of life long learning and extension were consolidated on the recommendations of a university panel.
The order issued by the office of the dean university instruction (DUI) said the move will facilitate sharing of physical and intellectual resources. “They can jointly offer value-added and skill-enhancement courses in addition to PhD course work,” the order states, adding that a coordination committee, with six chairpersons of the six cognate departments as members, will ensure coordination, and joint academic and extra-curricular activities.
In 2015, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), had recommended the consolidation of small cognate departments for effective and efficient teaching, learning and research. With the varsity gearing up for the next round of accreditation, officials gave a go-ahead to the merger earlier this year. The plan had been on hold for the last few years.
The chairperson of one of the centres, requesting anonymity, said, “NAAC had recommended consolidating the small cognate departments but these centres are not cognate. This consolidation will weaken the centres.”
Similar concerns were voiced during the last general body meeting of the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), which was held last month. The house had resolved that no such move to merge departments or centres can be initiated without the active involvement of the chairpersons or coordinators concerned, their faculty and the PUTA representative.
Call on languages departments soon
A sub-committee had also proposed to merge small languages departments as well. However, the varsity is yet to announce their consolidation. A committee member, however, said that an order in this regard will be issued soon.
The sub-committee had proposed that Arts Block 5 , which has around 18 rooms, be used to accommodate the various small languages departments. The small languages departments include Chinese and Tibetan Studies, Russian, German, and French.
-
PUTA, PFUCTO welcome Punjab CM’s announcement on UGC pay scales
The Panjab University Teachers' Association has welcomed the announcement by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann regarding the implementation of revised UGC pay scales as per the 7th Pay Commission at the state's universities and colleges. During the budget session of the Punjab assembly on Saturday, Mann said teachers in universities and college will be given the UGC pay scales at the earliest. While PU has already adopted the recommendations of the UGC 7
-
Chandigarh | 45 officials from Nepal attend programme on public health challenges
As many as 45 senior health officials from Nepal attended the six-day international public health management development programme (IPHMDP) by PGIMER that concluded at Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 on Saturday. The programme was organised by PGIMER's department of community medicine and school of public health, PGIMER, in collaboration with the Union ministry of external affairs under the Indian Technical Economic Corporation scheme. The concept of “tobacco-free village” was also introduced to the participants.
-
Four arrested for gambling in Chandigarh
Police arrested four men for gambling near Vivek High School in Sector 38 on Friday. A total of ₹34,700 in cash were recovered from the accused, Ishwar Singh, 53, and Sunil Kumar, 44, of Dadumajra Colony; Surender, 43, of Sector 25; and Rajeev Kumar, 44, of Sector 56. Alias Karan, Harkaran Singh, was arrested from near the Sector 55/56 dividing road. A quiz was organised and winners were presented appreciation certificates.
-
PGI director asks to speed up work on satellite centre
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research director Dr Vivek Lal reviewed the functioning and construction status of the institute's Satellite Centre at Sangrur on Saturday, and asked officials to avoid any further delay in completion of the project. ₹449-crore project In October 2013, the then UPA government had laid the foundation stone of the 300-bed PGIMER Satellite Centre at Sangrur, promising specialised medical services to Malwa residents.
-
Wildbuzz | Chandigarh Club’s singer
While entering the Chandigarh Club, enigmatic sounds emerge from the enclave of a fountain amid green foliage. The sounds are of a bird, which is heard much more than seen and almost never really known. Dawak in Hindi and Kuraki in Sindh. Rights over mites Insects and lizzies are critters, which give us the jitters. Lizzies are far less prone to wanton violence against each other in the competition for food and territory.
