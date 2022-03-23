PU non-teaching staff protests over non-implementation of revised pay scales
Members of non-teaching staff at Panjab University (PU) held a protest at the varsity campus on Tuesday over the non-implementation of sixth pay commission.
This comes a week after Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA) last wrote to vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, requesting him to resolve the matter of pending implementation.
They had pressed for the matter to be resolved within seven days by getting the necessary approval for the release of the benefits in the forthcoming meeting of the senate, adding that they would otherwise stage a peaceful protest.
Dozens of the staff members gathered outside the v-c office, raising slogans against the varsity., PUSA president Honey Thakur said, “We have given time to the University but they did not address our concern. the sixth pay commission has been implemented in Punjab and also in various universities of the state. If it is not implemented for us, we will intensify our protest in future.”
While considering the matter, the board of finance (BoF) in its last meeting decided to constitute a committee to examine the financial implications of the implementation of the revised pay scales and follow up with the government of Punjab as well as ministry of education for release of additional grants to pay the arrears and enhance annual salary.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics