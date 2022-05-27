PU revises schedule for entrance exams
Panjab University (PU) on Thursday announced a revised schedule for various entrance exams for the 2022-23 academic session.
Panjab University Tourism and Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHAT) will be held on June 29. PU-CET (UG), which was earlier scheduled on June 26, will be held on July 3. The entrance exam for BA/BCom-LLB (Honours) five-year integrated course is scheduled on July 17 and that for PU-LLB (3 year) on July 24.
The varsity will conduct the PU-CET (PG) exam on July 30 and 31. The entrance test for admission to MBA (executive) for University School of Open Learning (USOL) will be held on August 7, followed by Panjab University Migration Engineering Entrance Test (PUMEET) and Panjab University Lateral Engineering Entrance Test (PULEET) on August 14. The MPhil and PhD entrance exam will be held on September 18.
Man selling cannabis caught on camera in Zirakpur, booked
Zirakpur police have booked a drug peddler after a resident posing as a dummy customer captured him selling cannabis. However, the peddler managed to flee from the spot. Investigating officer ASI Naib Singh said a resident of Dhakoli, Rajan Jaiswal, said he and his friend were near a slum when they learnt that a drug peddler is selling cannabis to slum dwellers.
Chandigarh: Education department officials inspect infra at 5 govt schools
To ensure that infrastructure at government schools in Chandigarh is upgraded before their reopening after the summer break, UT secretary, education, Purva Garg, along with director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, UT chief engineer CB Ojha and other officials, visited five schools on Thursday.
Chandigarh: Shorter route to airport in the works, UT tells high court
Appearing before the Punjab and Haryana high court with regard to status of different infrastructure projects related to the Chandigarh International Airport, the UT administration on Thursday informed the court that a shorter route to the airport was in the works. In March, HC had sought fresh progress reports from UT on the airport-related projects. The directions came on a 2015 public interest litigation by Mohali Industries Association, alleging lack of facilities at the airport.
Gulzar Inder Chahal elected as PCA president
Former cricketer and actor Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal, 39, was unanimously elected as the new president of the Punjab Cricket Association on Thursday. Gulzar has succeeded noted industrialist Rajinder Gupta, who had resigned in April after his tenure got over. Four more office-bearers, including vice-president Gagan Khanna, secretary Dilsher Khanna, joint secretary Surjit Rai and treasurer Rakesh Walia, were also elected at PCA's annual general meeting at its stadium in Phase 9, Mohali.
Recovered AK-47 magazine is of Nishan Singh’s gun: Mohali police
Further interrogation of gangster Lakhbir Singh's five associates, who were arrested on Wednesday, has revealed that the AK-47 magazine recovered from them is of the rifle recovered from Nishan Singh, arrested earlier in May for giving logistics support for the RPG attack at Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali. According to police, his associate, Nishan and Lovejeet Singh, alias Love, 20 knew each other and worked for a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, Landa, who operates from Pakistan.
