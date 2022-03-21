Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU Senate meet: Proposal for technology centre at Panipat to be taken up
PU Senate meet: Proposal for technology centre at Panipat to be taken up

PU senate will take a decision on the recommendations given by a varsity panel that a technology centre focused on textiles should be established on the Panipat using government aid
The PU senate will take up the proposal for setting up a technology centre at Panipat at its upcoming meet.
The PU senate will take up the proposal for setting up a technology centre at Panipat at its upcoming meet. (HT File)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

The proposal to set up a technology-enabling centre on Panjab University’s (PU) land at Panipat, Haryana, will be taken up for decision in the upcoming meeting of the PU senate.

The senate will take a decision on the recommendations given by a varsity panel last year that the centre focused on textiles should be established on the Panipat land with funding from the government.

PU has two industrial 2,427sq yard and 1382sq yard plots in Panipat, which were donated by Devan Som Nath Arora in the year 1960.

The panel last year observed that the city, globally known as the ‘textile city’, was a leading manufacturer of carpets, cushions, velvet cushions, sofa fabrics, before recommending that the varsity write a letter to Haryana and the Central governments requesting help in setting up a technology centre.

Members recommended that the proposed centre should have the words ‘Panjab University’ in its name, but no financial liability be put on the varsity for establishing and running the proposed centre.

The panel was also of the view that PU maintain a major stake in governing and management body of the centre and sufficient share in profits be reserved for the varsity as well.

At the panel meeting, the offer of the Red Cross Society, Haryana, using the land of the University at Panipat for their activities was rejected.

Syndicate’s 2017 decision

PU syndicate, while deliberating over the matter in its meeting in December 2017, had decided that necessary steps be taken to dispose of the Panipat land through public auction and the revenue generated be put in a separate fund to be created by the varsity.

The interest accrued, the syndicate recommended, should be utilised to award scholarships to the poor students.

The PU senate is scheduled to meet on March 27 with 22 items on its agenda.

Other agenda items:

Increasing the seats in the post-graduate programme at centre for human rights and duties from 39 to 46 (2 seats for in-service candidates).

Proposal to decrease seats in the MA Sanskrit from 68 to 40 on the department’s request.

Increase one seat every year in the ME biotechnology course at UIET.

Consider the recommendations of physical education department’s academic and administrative committee suggesting introduction of physical education in BCom, BBA and BCA at Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50.

    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

