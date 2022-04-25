PU senate meeting: Regulations for various courses to come up for approval
The regulations for various courses recommended by Panjab University’s (PU) regulation committee will be tabled in the forthcoming meeting of the varsity senate.
The same will include regulations for Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma) and Master of Pharmacy (M Pharma) under choice-based credit system (effective from the session 2017-18) governed by the Pharmacy Council of India, Master Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT) and the amendment in the eligibility criteria for M Sc in nuclear medicine.
The recommendations of the regulation committee also include the change in nomenclature of five years integrated programme (hons school) in social sciences to five-year integrated programme in social sciences (BA hons + MA) from the academic session 2019-20 and the amendments/additions in regulation 3 for MBA (pharmaceutical management) and MBA (hospital management).
The extension given to varsity’s committee against sexual harassment (PUCASH) by the vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar will also come up for ratification in senate. The V-C, in anticipation of the Senate’s approval, has extended the term of the present Internal Complaints Committee, headed by professor Promila Pathak up to September 30, 2022.
The senate will also take up the matter of financial assistance out of student aid funds to the varsity departments’ eligible candidates and those of the University School of Open Learning (USOL) for the session 2021-2022.
In addition, the recommendations of a committee constituted by the V-C, regarding signatures of the chairperson and supervisor on PhD thesis, will also come up in the senate.
The PU senate is scheduled to meet on April 26 with four items for consideration, seven items for ratification and 27 items for information on its agenda. The supplementary agenda for the senate meeting was issued to members on Sunday.
-
PU professor to represent ICCR’s chair of Hindi at Italian varsity
Associate professor and former chairperson, Gurmeet Singh, department of Hindi, Panjab University, has been selected for deputation to Indian Council for Cultural Relations' (ICCR's) chair of Hindi at University of Naples, L'Orientale, Italy. Singh had also served as visiting professor at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, Uzbekistan, in 2021. He will be teaching the Hindi curriculum, besides organising academic events and talks on Indian culture.
-
Chandigarh: Protesting residents derail demotion drive
At a time when UT administration announced its plans for a demolition drive to vacate Colony 4, Industrial Area, authorities on Sunday had to abruptly cancel a similar operation in Khuda Jassu and Khuda Lahora after strong opposition from locals. The administration reached with a bulldozer to break down houses, but where were the officials of the administration when these houses were registered and they were given electricity and water metres.
-
NCR wins 8 medals in All India Railway Boxing championship
North Central Railway won 8 medals in the All India Railway Boxing Championship that was recently held in New Delhi from April 19 to 22, said NCR officials here on Sunday. NCR boxers' performance ensured NCR finishing fourth in overall standing in All India Boxing Championship,NCR chief public relation officer Shivam Sharmae added. In this championship, 10 boxers of NCR had participated out of whom eight boxers won medals.
-
AAP MLA Atishi, Kerala minister spar over visit to Delhi school
A tweet by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on a visit by some officials from Kerala to a Delhi government school on Saturday kicked up a row with the Kerala government on Sunday clarifying that the state government officials did not send officials to visit a school in the national Capital. Kerala education minister V Sivankutty responded to the AAP leader's a tweet on Sunday.
-
Mohali: Nayagaon residents feel the heat amid frequent power outages
Nayagaon residents are feeling the heat due to frequent power cuts owing to ageing infrastructure and lack of planning by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. Manjeet Singh, president of the Shivalik Vihar Residents' Welfare Association, said, “There are unscheduled power cuts twice a day due to poor infrastructure. Loose wires are commonplace and despite registering complaints with PSPCL, nothing has been done so far.”
