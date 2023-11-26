PU syndicate nod to create additional seat for transgenders in all courses

The Panjab University (PU) syndicate has approved the creation of one additional seat for transgender students from 2024-25 session onwards in each course in the Panjab University Teaching Departments Regional Centres. This was approved by the members at the meeting held on Saturday. This will make PU among the first universities of the country to offer seats for transgender students this way. PU syndicate has approved the creation of one additional seat for transgender students from 2024-25 session onwards in each course in the Panjab University Teaching Departments Regional Centres. This was approved by the members at the meeting held on Saturday. (Representational image)

A meeting was held on August 28 for considering proposals of the permanent anti-discrimination cell for transgender students. Here it was resolved that since transgenders are a vulnerable group, one extra seat be created.

The candidate can apply subject to the conditions that the candidate is otherwise eligible as per PU rules and the candidate will have to submit a Union ministry of social justice and empowerment validated transgender certificate or certificate of identity as well as identity card issued by the district magistrate.

Professor Gaurav Gaur, who is part of the cell, said this will make PU the first university in north India to offer seats to transgender students in every department. “This seat will be non-transferable and cannot be converted into a general seat if it goes unclaimed. This is the right time to make this decision before the start of the next academic session and PU will also provide infrastructure for the students at the varsity.”

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said that Panjab University is leading by example and because of the centre for human rights and duties, such steps are being taken. She added that the matter will now be put before the PU senate to be held in December.

An activist for transgenders and a PU student herself, Dhananjay Chauhan said she was happy with the step and had been campaigning for this since 2016. “PU was the first university to offer a separate washroom for transgenders. This will be another first for the varsity and marks a big change in just 10 years when PU had banned me from taking out a pride march here.”

During the meeting, it was also discussed that there is a need for dissemination of the existence of the cell and the information should be displayed on the PU website with contact details of members and notifications related to steps taken by PU for the welfare of transgender students.