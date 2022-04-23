PU Teachers’ Association writes to V-C over ‘misbehaviour’ at meeting
The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar over his alleged misbehaviour during a meeting with chairpersons of departments of faculty of sciences on April 19.
In the letter written by president Mritunjay Kumar and secretary Amarjit Singh Naura, they claimed that some of their colleagues felt humiliated due to the treatment meted out to them and the language used by the V-C.
PUTA requested that the V-C to maintain the respect and dignity of the teachers and provide them academic space to interact freely and contribute ideas in professional environment.
PU officials said that a meeting with chairpersons was held to review preparations for the upcoming NAAC visit and take steps for Implementation of the National Education Policy. They said the internal quality assessment cell (IQAC) needs information from departments to prepare self-assessment report and many departments are yet to provide information and prepare curriculum according to NAAC requirements.
Despite attempts by HT, V-C Raj Kumar remained unavailable for comments.
-
Chandigarh: AAP demands alternative housing for Colony No. 4 residents before demolition
Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers along with residents protested against the Chandigarh administration on Friday, a day after it asked the residents of Colony No.4 to remove their belongings and vacate the land before April 23 through a public announcement. Around 10,000 slum-dwellers are estimated to be living in the colony. It was demanded that this colony should not be demolished till these people get permanent houses or some alternative arrangements are made.
-
Haryana waives-off fee charged from players for practice in stadiums
The Haryana government on Friday announced to withdraw the contentious decision regarding charging fee from players coming for practice in stadiums or sports complexes across state. Announcing what he said is “yet another big decision for sportspersons of the state”, Haryana minister for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh said now, players will be able to prepare for games free of cost in stadiums and sports complexes.
-
Mohali MC’s local bus service project runs into roadblock
This will translate into additional expenditure for the fund-starved MC that will have to buy the buses that it plans to operate on eight routes within its limits in Mohali. In November last year, the Mohali MC approved the proposal to let a private company run the buses against advertising rights. A fare of ₹10 per passenger was also approved. At present, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking buses are plying in Mohali on limited routes.
-
Dental clinic inaugurated at Ludhiana GHG Khalsa College
GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, on Friday inaugurated a Satellite dental clinic on the campus. The centre was inaugurated by GHG Khalsa Colleges president Manjit Singh Gill andSardar Kartar Singh Sarabha Charitable Trust, Sarabha, chairperson Paramjeet Kaur Pandher. College officials said it would provide the primary dental care, which would help to resolve the dental problems of both students and the residents of the area.
-
Punjab, PAU officials chalk strategies to boost agriculture
During Sarvjit Singh's maiden visit to the Punjab Agricultural University, Punjab government's department of agriculture and farmers' welfare additional chief secretary Sarvjit Singh on Friday lauded the Malerkotla model during the long deliberations with the heads of various departments, with regard to steering the agricultural research towards diversification, income generation and sustainable practices. While exemplifying the hugely successful Malerkotla vegetable farming model, Singh highlighted the need to infuse passion among farmers towards agricultural diversification.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics