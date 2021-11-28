Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU youth fest begins at Chandigarh college
A four-day 62nd PU youth fest for Chandigarh Zone-A was inaugurated on Saturday at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46; more than 2,000 students are participating in the festival
A four-day 62nd PU youth fest for Chandigarh Zone-A was inaugurated by Dr Nirmal Jaura, director, Youth Welfare, PU. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A four-day 62nd youth and heritage festival, Panjab University (PU) for Chandigarh Zone-A was inaugurated on Saturday at Post Graduate Government College, Sector -46.

The festival was inaugurated by Dr Nirmal Jaura, director, Youth Welfare, PU. The theme of the festival is “Love and respect nature”. More than two thousand students are participating in the festival in 61 categories.

Jaura said the festival was the most-awaited event for the students. He said such festivals provide a platform for the students to learn and gain experiences that help in their holistic growth.

The four-day fest aims to showcase the talent of the youth through a plethora of events. On the first day, various cultural and literary activities were organised in which teams from different colleges of the city participated.

