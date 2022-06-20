Public health management programme to begin at PGIMER on June 20

A six-day international public health management development programme (IPHMDP) for senior officials from the Nepal Medical Association will commence at Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 on Monday.

Being organised by PGIMER’s department of community medicine and school of public health, PGIMER, the programme has been institutionalised by the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) under the Indian Technical Economic Corporation (ITEC) scheme. Under the programme, over 700 participants from over 70 countries have been trained over the last six years.

Dr Sonu Goel, director, IPHMDP, and professor at department of community medicine and school of public health, PGIMER, said the programme will guide the delegates on designing, implementing, monitoring and evaluating programme operations in context of their country, and equip them with management and leadership skills for challenging situations.

During the six-day programme, senior professors and programme managers, who are also specialists in diverse departments, including ENT, emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, telemedicine, orthopaedics, medicine, paediatrics, community medicine, anaesthesia and oral health, will be participating.