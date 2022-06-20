Public health management programme to begin at PGIMER on June 20
A six-day international public health management development programme (IPHMDP) for senior officials from the Nepal Medical Association will commence at Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 on Monday.
Being organised by PGIMER’s department of community medicine and school of public health, PGIMER, the programme has been institutionalised by the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) under the Indian Technical Economic Corporation (ITEC) scheme. Under the programme, over 700 participants from over 70 countries have been trained over the last six years.
Dr Sonu Goel, director, IPHMDP, and professor at department of community medicine and school of public health, PGIMER, said the programme will guide the delegates on designing, implementing, monitoring and evaluating programme operations in context of their country, and equip them with management and leadership skills for challenging situations.
During the six-day programme, senior professors and programme managers, who are also specialists in diverse departments, including ENT, emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, telemedicine, orthopaedics, medicine, paediatrics, community medicine, anaesthesia and oral health, will be participating.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics