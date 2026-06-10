Public participation must for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ goal, says Scindia at Rohtak event

: Union minister for communications and development of north-eastern region Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday that public participation would play a crucial role in achieving the goal of a developed India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by 2047. Union minister for communications and development of north-eastern region Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday that public participation would play a crucial role in achieving the goal of a developed India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by 2047. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing a programme in Rohtak to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led Union government, Scindia highlighted the achievements of the government over the past 12 years. He said India had made remarkable progress in infrastructure development, social awareness, environmental conservation and public welfare. He expressed confidence that with citizens actively participating in nation-building initiatives, the country would successfully achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He said the government’s efforts in infrastructure expansion, social development, environmental protection and welfare schemes had delivered significant results over the last decade, but sustained public participation remained essential for India’s continued progress.

During his visit, he inspected India’s first elevated railway track project in Rohtak and described it as a milestone in the development of modern, safe and future-ready railway infrastructure.

“This project represents a significant step towards creating a modern, secure and future-oriented railway network. It will provide new momentum to connectivity and passenger convenience,” Scindia said.

He added that under the visionary leadership of the PM, the Railways was undergoing an unprecedented transformation. He said projects that set new benchmarks in modernisation, safety and connectivity are helping realise the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.

Scindia also visited Ambedkar Chowk and paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar.

He also participated in a cleanliness drive and urged citizens to make cleanliness a way of life. Joining the group of women sweepers, Scindia hailed the Swachh Bharat Mission of the PM, saying that the initiative had evolved into a powerful people’s movement over the past 12 years.

“Under the guidance of the PM, the Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed cleanliness into a mass movement driven by public participation. A clean environment, healthy citizens and a developed nation are the values that continue to guide India’s progress,” he added.

He appealed to people to adopt cleanliness as both a personal habit and a national responsibility.

Scindia also planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. He also described tree plantation as one of the simplest and most effective ways to ensure a greener and healthier future. He said this campaign was not merely an environmental initiative but also an emotional movement dedicated to honouring mothers.