Public transport in HP to now have a panic button
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated vehicle location tracking device, emergency panic button system and command centre of the state transport department for the public in Shimla on Tuesday.
He said the people of the state, by and large, were peace loving and respect each other and the law, but still the HP government was determined to protecting women and children. He said that the tracking device with panic button system and the command centre have been connected with the emergency response support system -- 112. When the panic button is pressed, a signal would be received through satellite and the person in distress will be connected and the police alerted.
Jai Ram said that with the new technology, it would be easier to detect the theft of vehicles and accidents.
The CM said this was an innovative initiative, which would make the roads of the state safer and more secure. He said that Himachal has pioneered in implementation of this project, which was a matter of pride for every person of the state.
Jai Ram said this initiative would provide prompt and accurate information regarding the vehicle equipped with this device at the time of any emergency.
He said that more than 9,423 vehicles have been connected with this system and the complete details of their movement in the last year would be available in the monitoring centre.
Jai Ram said his government was serious about promoting electric vehicles and has implemented the Himachal Pradesh Electric Vehicles Policy, 2022. He said that a total of 1,150 electric vehicles have been registered in the state so far. “We have set a target of about 15% growth in electric vehicle registration by 2025, he added,” he said, adding that the HP government is providing 100% exemption in the registration fee and token tax at the time of registration of electric vehicles.
The CM said that the state government has also decided to introduce a chapter on road safety in the curriculum of students from Class 6 onwards. He also suggested that this project must be given a name. He said that being a hilly state, road transport was the main mode of transportation. He also inaugurated the website of the road safety cell.
Undertrial Nigerian national dies in Himachal after stroke
An undertrial Nigerian national who was lodged in Kullu sub-jail in a drug case died after an acute artery stroke, police said on Tuesday. Izuchukwu (38), died in Mandi district on Monday while he was being taken to a hospital in Shimla for treatment, Superintendent of Police (Kullu) Gurdev Sharma said. “Izuchukwu fell unconscious on Monday morning and was admitted to Kullu regional hospital,” Sharma said.
Punjabi singer Jaani, 2 others injured as SUV flips in Mohali
Punjabi singer-cum-lyricist Jaani Johan and two others were injured after the SUV they were travelling in flipped thrice after being hit by another vehicle in Sector 88 on Tuesday evening. The singer and his friend were sitting in the back seat, and a driver at the wheel of the Toyota Fortuner. The Sohana station house officer said the accident took place around 6pm when the three were headed towards Sector 91.
Chandigarh railway station looking at ₹385-cr upgrade
The Rail Land Development Authority has invited a request for proposal for the upgradation of the railway station, aimed at improving passenger amenities. Bidding for the same will open on August 2. Speaking about the upgrades, RLDA vice-chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said, “The city of Chandigarh has grown manifolds in the last decade. The upgradation of the Chandigarh Station is in line to support the city's growth by providing a world class Railway Station.”
Zirakpur shoot-out: Allure of glitzy life led 3 youths to the murky world of crime, gangsters
Chandigarh Driving to high-end discotheques in swanky SUVs with a girl on the arm, while swaddled from head to toe in premium designer wear, the three youngsters involved in the July 17 shoot-out in Zirakpur felt every bit like the silver-screen gangsters that inspired them to embrace a life of crime.
Chandigarh | Come August, Tricolour to permanently fly in Sector 17
Come August, when India will celebrate 75 years of Independence, the Tricolour will become a permanent fixture in Sector 17, officials said on Tuesday. Initially, officials who met under the chairpersonship of adviser Dharam Pal, had decided that the Tricolour was to be permanently installed in the island of the eco-sensitive Sukhna Lake under the central government's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
