Public transport in HP to now have a panic button

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated vehicle location tracking device, emergency panic button system and command centre of the state transport department for the public in Shimla on Tuesday.

He said the people of the state, by and large, were peace loving and respect each other and the law, but still the HP government was determined to protecting women and children. He said that the tracking device with panic button system and the command centre have been connected with the emergency response support system -- 112. When the panic button is pressed, a signal would be received through satellite and the person in distress will be connected and the police alerted.

Jai Ram said that with the new technology, it would be easier to detect the theft of vehicles and accidents.

The CM said this was an innovative initiative, which would make the roads of the state safer and more secure. He said that Himachal has pioneered in implementation of this project, which was a matter of pride for every person of the state.

Jai Ram said this initiative would provide prompt and accurate information regarding the vehicle equipped with this device at the time of any emergency.

He said that more than 9,423 vehicles have been connected with this system and the complete details of their movement in the last year would be available in the monitoring centre.

Jai Ram said his government was serious about promoting electric vehicles and has implemented the Himachal Pradesh Electric Vehicles Policy, 2022. He said that a total of 1,150 electric vehicles have been registered in the state so far. “We have set a target of about 15% growth in electric vehicle registration by 2025, he added,” he said, adding that the HP government is providing 100% exemption in the registration fee and token tax at the time of registration of electric vehicles.

The CM said that the state government has also decided to introduce a chapter on road safety in the curriculum of students from Class 6 onwards. He also suggested that this project must be given a name. He said that being a hilly state, road transport was the main mode of transportation. He also inaugurated the website of the road safety cell.