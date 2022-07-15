PU depts allowed to propose names of foreign examiners for evaluation of PhD thesis
The department heads at Panjab University (PU) can propose names of foreign examiners for evaluation of PhD thesis, as per a circular issued by the university.
PU’s office of dean university instruction (DUI) recently issued a circular to all departments of the university regarding proposing the list of external examiners for evaluation of Phd thesis. As per the new instructions, the department head can propose only one examiner from one state.
However, the list may also include one or two foreign examiners. The circular also states that the examiners should preferably be from all over India and reputed institutes.
The development comes after senator Rajat Sandhir raised the issue during the senate meeting on July 5. “I raised the issue after I learnt that letters regarding the panel of names were returned to departments, asking them to add more names, which was vague and resulted in delayed appointment of examiners. I had requested the university for a clear guideline,” he said.
However, he said that the inclusion of 1-2 foreign examiners should not be a mandatory requirement.
A faculty member of the University also said that university used to have foreign examiners in the 80s and that practice was discontinued as it resulted in delays in evaluation of thesis.
-
Encourage researchers to solve daunting problems, says Narayana Murthy
IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy on Thursday said India is still a long way off in solving its “grand problems” relating to areas like nutrition and shelter, as he stressed that it requires a cultural transformation of the Indian mindset. The founder of IT major Infosys also highlighted the need to recognise frontline research warriors in war against India's “grand problems”.
-
Fire extinguisher found lying on roadside in Jammu; destroyed by army
A fire extinguisher found lying on the roadside here on Thursday was destroyed by the Army experts after suspecting the presence of an improvised explosive device (IED) inside it, officials said. The suspicious object was noticed by local residents at Malpur in the Akhnoor sector on the outskirts of the city around 4.30 am and subsequently alerted the nearby army unit and the police, they said.
-
Karnataka rain: Missing persons’ tally rises to five after two fresh incidents, say officials
The tally of missing persons amid heavy rainfall across Karnataka rose to five on Thursday after two persons were washed away in separate incidents, and a rescue operation to locate them remained unsuccessful so far, officials said. According to police, a youth, who is yet to be identified, had come to the Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir in Mandya district to watch the water flow from the water gates.
-
Karnataka government considers fines for not wearing masks at public places in Bengaluru
With Covid-19 cases on the rise, the Karnataka government is mulling over imposing fines for not wearing masks in public places here.
-
BBMP ex-corporator’s husband stabbed to death by nephew: Police
According to police, Ayub (51) was returning home around 7.25 pm after performing namaz on Wednesday when Mhis nephew Mateen Khan (25)aylaid his vehicle. Khan was first admitted to a private hospital near Victoria hospital near the city market area. Police said that Mateen stabbed Ayub after the latter decided to nominate his son to a prominent post at a local mosque. Mateen is yet to be arrested. The accused Mateen is Ayub's elder brother Pyaru Khan's son.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics