Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punbus, PRTC employees block Jalandhar highway

Punbus, PRTC employees block Jalandhar highway

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 01, 2022 11:15 PM IST

Gurpreet Singh, president Punbus/PRTC contract workers union Jalandhar said that the state government promised to end outsourcing of employees but they are again outsourcing

Commuters stuck in a long traffic jam during a demonstration by Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS employees over their various demands, at Pap Chowk, in Jalandhar on Saturday. (ANI photo)
Commuters stuck in a long traffic jam during a demonstration by Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS employees over their various demands, at Pap Chowk, in Jalandhar on Saturday. (ANI photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Jalandhar National Highway was on Saturday blocked by the employees of Punbus and PRTC during their protest against the state government for outsourcing more employees without getting previously outsourced employees permanent.

Gurpreet Singh, president Punbus/PRTC contract workers union Jalandhar, stated that the state government promised to end outsourcing of employees and now on the contrary, they are again outsourcing. “Previously outsourced workers are already working on a very less pay scale and we demand that they should be regularised first and then new employees should be recruited on a permanent basis. If Chief Minister assures to meet us and fulfill our needs then we will definitely end our protest”, he added. Emergency vehicles and commuters were also seen affected by the protest. A commuter stated that there was no prior call of any strike leaving people in large numbers stranded. “The conductor didn’t tell us about the strike and we sat on the bus but as soon as we reached PAP chowk, the driver stopped the vehicle and joined the protest”, the commuter said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out