Punjab: 113 peddlers arrested, 2-kg heroin seized

The Punjab Police on Sunday arrested 113 drug smugglers and recovered 2.09-kg heroin, 530-gm opium, 32,679 intoxicating pills and ₹1.8 lakh drug money from their possession as the state government’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (anti-drug war) campaign entered 92nd day on Sunday. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached to 14,944 in just 92 days. The number of arrested drug smugglers has reached to 14,944 in 92 days.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state. Divulging details, Special DGP, law and order, Arpit Shukla said over 200 police teams comprising over 1,400 police personnel, under the supervision of 86 gazetted officers, were part of the raiding teams at 461 locations, leading to registration of 83 FIRs across the state. Police teams have also checked 382 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, he added.

Shukla said that with the state government enforcing a three-pronged strategy — enforcement, deaddiction and prevention (EDP)— to eradicate drugs from the state, the police, as part of de-addiction drive, has convinced 92 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment today.

Meanwhile, police teams also conducted checking at 106 pharmaceutical shops in five districts — Fazilka, Ferozepur, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Faridkot and Moga — to ensure they are not selling intoxicating tablets or any other habit-forming drugs.