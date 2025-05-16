Punjab: 124 drug smugglers held in statewide search ops

Punjab Police on Thursday carried out a cordon and search operation (CASO) at bus stands across all 28 police districts in the state. As many as 200 police teams, comprising over 1,200 personnel and led by 87 gazetted officers, were involved in the day-long operation. A total of 481 suspicious individuals were checked during the drive. (Sourced)

Special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the operation was executed under the supervision of SP-rank officials, with heavy deployment of police personnel to ensure its success. As many as 200 police teams, comprising over 1,200 personnel and led by 87 gazetted officers, were involved in the day-long operation. A total of 481 suspicious individuals were checked during the drive.

In parallel with the CASO, Punjab Police intensified its ongoing campaign against drug trafficking. Raids were conducted at 486 locations across the state, resulting in the arrest of 124 drug smugglers and the registration of 83 first information reports (FIRs).

With Thursday’s arrests, the total number of drug smugglers apprehended in the past 75 days has reached 11,208.

During the raids, police recovered 4.02 kg of heroin, 2.5 kg of opium, ₹27,090 in drug money.

In Gurdaspur district, authorities used a bulldozer to demolish the illegally constructed homes of two habitual drug smugglers —Baljinder and Lakhwinder — built on land belonging to the water resource department in Dida Sansia village. According to Gurdaspur SSP Aaditya, Baljinder has 10 FIRs registered under the NDPS and Excise Acts, while Lakhwinder faces 12 such cases.

Special DGP Shukla reiterated that Punjab Police is committed to eradicating the drug menace from the state. He highlighted the state government’s three-pronged strategy of enforcement, deaddiction, and prevention (EDP). As part of this initiative, police have persuaded 116 individuals to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment.