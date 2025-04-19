Punjab: 125 LMT wheat likely to arrive in mandis this season, says Kataruchak

The Punjab government on Friday said that due to a bumper crop, 125 lakh metric tonnes of wheat is likely to arrive in the state’s mandis during this season. With only 7 to 8 acres of designated land (phad) available, the mandi in Sangrur is struggling to accommodate large volume of wheat crop. (HT Photo)

In a statement, food and supplies minster Lal Chand Kataruchak said that 13.16 LMT wheat has arrived in the markets so far. Out of this, about 11 LMT has been purchased and ₹703 crore credited to farmers’ accounts.

“While payments are being made within 24 hours of purchase, there is no delay in the lifting process either. If the weather remains favourable, the quality of the wheat grain will also be good this time,” he said.

Kataruchak said that all the agencies and agents have been asked to make adequate arrangements of tarpaulins and crates, to protect the grain from adverse weather. Additionally, there is no shortage of gunny bags.

The minister said that strict instructions have been issued to all the officers involved in the procurement arrangements to ensure there is no negligence and that neither farmers nor arhtiyas face any problem.

Sangrur mandi struggles with wheat storage

A significant quantity of wheat remains exposed to the elements at Sangrur city’s mandi due to limited space and logistical challenges, causing considerable distress among farmers. With only 7 to 8 acres of designated land (phad) available, the mandi is struggling to accommodate the large volume of crop arriving. As a result, farmers are being forced to stack their produce in pathways, leaving it vulnerable to weather damage and theft.

Karamjit Singh, a farmer from Mohammadpur Risaldarwala, said, “There are no facilities for us here—no place to rest, no proper food and the water coolers are not working. Our wheat is exposed, and many of us are anxious, especially with the risk of rain.” Singh also criticised the government regarding immediate procurement, pointing out delays and a shortage of labor.

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Rishia on Friday said that 2.36 lakh MT of wheat had been procured out of 2.73 lakh MT received, with farmers receiving ₹209 crore in payments. He urged farmers to bring only dry wheat for hassle-free procurement and promised improvements in facilities.

Wheat left exposed to rain at Nadampur grain market

A large quantity of wheat at the Nadampur grain market in Bhawanigarh subdivision was left uncovered and exposed to rain, say farmers.

Kulwinder Singh, ex-president of the Punjab State Unit, said that only 5 to 10 percent of the wheat was protected by tarpaulins, with the rest exposed to the elements. “The current state reflects sheer negligence,” Singh said, criticising the administration for failing to prepare despite weather forecasts.

Harpreet Singh, secretary of the market committee, claimed the situation was under control. “There was water accumulation on the roads, but we resolved the issue by digging a hole. No farmer’s crop is wet now,” he said.

However, Singh countered, saying, “Nothing is being done where the crop has been damaged. Authorities are only talking, not acting.”