Punjab: 15-year-old dies of dengue in Patiala village

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Nov 04, 2024 06:26 AM IST

The boy was admitted to the facility with high fever and breathlessness on November 1, he was put on ventilator support on the same day

A 15-year-old boy died of dengue at a private hospital in Rajpura on Saturday, one day after he was admitted to the facility with high fever and breathlessness. This is the second death reported in the district so far due to vector borne disease.

This is the second death reported in Patiala district due to vector borne disease this season. (HT File)
Patiala health officials said that the boy, who hailed from Murdanpur village in Rajpura block, was admitted to the hospital on November 1 due to difficulty in breathing and with high fever. He, however, became serious and had to put on ventilator support on the same day.

Confirming the death, a senior official of Patiala health department, pleading anonymity said, “On Saturday morning, a 15-year-old boy died of dengue. Government lab report has confirmed that the victim was suffering from dengue. This is the second dengue death of the season so far.” Last month, a 23-year-old man from Samana town in Patiala had succumbed to the vector borne disease.

