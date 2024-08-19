 Punjab: 2 brothers caught with 1.05kg of heroin, ₹12.9 lakh in Ferozepur - Hindustan Times
Punjab: 2 brothers caught with 1.05kg of heroin, 12.9 lakh in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 19, 2024 04:19 PM IST

CIA staff acted on a tip-off about the two smugglers, Vishal and his brother Sonu, from Zira, who were operating out of a house at New Purba village in Ferozepur district.

Two smugglers were arrested with 1.05 kg of heroin, 12.9 lakh in drug money, a country-made pistol and seven live rounds in Ferozepur on Monday.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Saumya Mishra with the local CIA staff that arrested the two smugglers, both brothers from Zira, who were operating out of a house at New Purba village in the district, on Monday. (HT Photo)
Senior superintendent of police Saumya Mishra said that a team from the local CIA staff received a tip-off about the two smugglers, Vishal and his brother Sonu, from Zira who were operating out of a house at New Purba village of Ferozepur district.

“Acting on the information, a police team raided the house and seized the contraband, drug money and pistol besides confiscating their SUV,” the SSP said.

Vishal has a criminal background with several cases of attempt to murder and charges under the NDPS Act already registered against him.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 2 brothers caught with 1.05kg of heroin, 12.9 lakh in Ferozepur
