Punjab: 2 brothers caught with 1.05kg of heroin, 12.9 lakh in Ferozepur

CIA staff acted on a tip-off about the two smugglers, Vishal and his brother Sonu, from Zira, who were operating out of a house at New Purba village in Ferozepur district.
Two smugglers were arrested with 1.05 kg of heroin, ₹12.9 lakh in drug money, a country-made pistol and seven live rounds in Ferozepur on Monday.
Senior superintendent of police Saumya Mishra said that a team from the local CIA staff received a tip-off about the two smugglers, Vishal and his brother Sonu, from Zira who were operating out of a house at New Purba village of Ferozepur district.
“Acting on the information, a police team raided the house and seized the contraband, drug money and pistol besides confiscating their SUV,” the SSP said.
Vishal has a criminal background with several cases of attempt to murder and charges under the NDPS Act already registered against him.