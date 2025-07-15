Punjab: 23-year-old stabbed to death in Jalandhar, 2 arrested

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in Jalandhar’s Bhargo Camp area in the early hours of Monday, following an altercation allegedly sparked by a misinterpreted exchange of glances. The deceased has been identified as Varun Kumar, a resident of the area. According to police, the incident occurred while Varun was walking in a street accompanied by his two cousins, Lokesh and Vishal. A case under Section 109 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Bhargo Camp police station.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Harinder Singh said the accused have been identified as Dhruv Kumar (18), Sunil Kumar (25) and Sonu Pandit (24), all residents of Bhargo Camp. “The confrontation began when the victim and the accused inadvertently looked at each other, which was perceived as a challenge, escalating into a heated argument,” Singh said.

The situation quickly turned violent. Varun was fatally attacked with a knife, while his cousins sustained multiple injuries. “Varun’s father and other family members tried to intervene but were also assaulted during the melee,” the ADCP added.

Varun was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. His body has been sent for a postmortem examination. Police arrested Dhruv and Sunil within hours of the crime, while a manhunt is underway to apprehend the third accused, Sonu Pandit.

Further investigation is ongoing, police added.