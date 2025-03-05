Punjab: 23kg heroin recovered from Amritsar village, hunt on to arrest smuggler

Punjab Police on recovered 23kg of heroin from Devi Daspura village in Amritsar district, with the consignment linked to a smuggling network operated by a US-based smuggler. Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), border range, Satinder Singh and Amritsar Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Maninder Singh with the seized contraband at a press conference on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“In a major blow to cross-border smuggling, Amritsar rural police has successfully recovered 23-kg heroin from Devi Daspura in Jandiala Guru. The consignment is linked to a smuggling network operated by US-based smuggler Jasmit Singh, alias Lucky,” Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

The DGP said Sahilpreet Singh, alias Karan, a resident of Devi Daspura, retrieved the consignment and multiple police teams are actively working to arrest him.

“An FIR under the NDPS Act registered at PS Jandiala, @AmritsarRPolice. Further investigations are underway to trace both backward and forward linkages in the smuggling network,” he said.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), border range, Satinder Singh, accompanied by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh, told reporters that police teams received a reliable input that the accused retrieved a consignment of heroin from across the border.

Acting swiftly, teams from Jandiala police station in Amritsar launched an intelligence operation and recovered 23 packets of heroin, weighing 1kg each. They were kept in a jute bag in Devi Daspura, they said.

The DIG said the probe found that the accused was in direct touch with US-based smuggler Jasmit Singh alias Lucky, who arranged the consignment.

Jasmit Singh has cases pertaining to the Arms Act and attempt to murder registered against him.