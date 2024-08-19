Punjab: 25 passengers injured as speeding bus overturns in Hoshiarpur

Twenty-five passengers were injured when a speeding private bus overturned near Dasuya on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Monday morning, police said. The private bus that met with the accident near Dasuya on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Monday, leaving 25 passengers injured. (HT Photo)

Two of the victims suffered serious injuries and were referred to Amritsar.

The bus was going from Pathankot to Jalandhar.

Passersby immediately came to the rescue of the passengers and called the police.

The injured were shifted to the civil hospital in private vehicles and an ambulance.

The bus driver is absconding.

Dasuya station house officer Harprem Singh said that investigation was on.