Punjab: 3 carjackers held after encounter, 1 injured

Three criminals, who recently took away a car from a Ranjit Avenue resident at gunpoint, were arrested after an encounter in the same area on Friday, police said. One of the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg. The accused have been identified as Kanwalpreet Singh, Gurbhej Singh, alias Bhija, and Vassan Singh. Kanwalpreet, who was injured, has been hospitalised, officials said. Police officials at the encounter spot in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

According to the police, the accused had robbed the Kia Sonet car of Aadesh Kapoor, a resident of Ranjit Avenue, at gunpoint on May 7 following which Sections 304(2), 351(3), 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 27 of the Arms Act were slapped.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said inspector Robin Hans, station house officer (SHO) of the Ranjit Avenue police station, along with a police party, was present near Anand Park when he received information that the accused were heading from Sanjay Gandhi Colony towards Housing Board Colony in Ranjit Avenue in the car sans number plates that was robbed recently.

Bhullar said different police teams were dispatched to trace the accused. “A team led by ASI Lakhwinder Singh tracked the stolen vehicle and surrounded the accused. Gurbhej and Vassan challenged the police party while Kanwalpreet Singh opened fire at cops, intending to kill. ASI Lakhwinder Singh retaliated in self-defence, injuring Kanwalpreet. All of them were apprehended,” he added.

Kanwalpreet, a resident of Naushehra Khurd village of Amritsar district, was admitted to a hospital. The other two are from Tarn Taran district. According to officials, they are hardcore criminals against whom several cases have already been registered.

A fresh FIR has been registered against them under Sections 109, 332 and 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.