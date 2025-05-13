Punjab: 3 held with 60,000 tramadol tablets

Three drug smugglers were arrested after police recovered 60,000 tramadol (100mg) tablets, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Monday. A vehicle used for transporting the drugs was also seized during the operation. An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at PS City Jalalabad. (HT File)

“An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at PS City Jalalabad. Further investigations are underway to trace backward and forward linkages to dismantle the pharma drug syndicate. Punjab Police Ind remains steadfast in its fight against organised crime and drug trafficking,” the post added.