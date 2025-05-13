Menu Explore
Punjab: 3 held with 60,000 tramadol tablets

ByANI, Fazilka
May 13, 2025 09:22 AM IST

According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav a vehicle used for transporting the drugs was also seized during the operation

Three drug smugglers were arrested after police recovered 60,000 tramadol (100mg) tablets, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Monday. A vehicle used for transporting the drugs was also seized during the operation.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at PS City Jalalabad. (HT File)
According to the Punjab GDP, an FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at PS City Jalalabad, and further investigations are underway to uncover backwards and forward linkages in the drug syndicate.

“Fazilka Police apprehends 3 drug smugglers and recovers 60,000 Tramadol (100mg) tablets — a major haul of intoxicating pharmaceutical substances. A vehicle used for transportation has also been seized,” Punjab DGP stated on X.

“An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at PS City Jalalabad. Further investigations are underway to trace backward and forward linkages to dismantle the pharma drug syndicate. Punjab Police Ind remains steadfast in its fight against organised crime and drug trafficking,” the post added.

