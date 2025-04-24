Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Man arrested for sexually assaulting three minor girls

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 24, 2025 08:44 AM IST

Dhanpreet Kaur said an FIR was registered under Section 127(6) of the BNS after a kidnapping complaint was lodged on April 20

Police on Wednesday rescued three minor girls and arrested a 54-year-old man from Kapurthala on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault. The accused, Rajesh Pandey, hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district. Jalandhar police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said an FIR was registered under Section 127(6) of the BNS after a kidnapping complaint was lodged on April 20.

Neighbours in Kapurthala noticed suspicious activities and informed police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Neighbours in Kapurthala noticed suspicious activities and informed police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Our team rescued three girls. These include a relative of the accused and two others aged 9 and 12,” said the police commissioner. “Medical confirmation of sexual assault added POCSO Act Sections 5 and 6 to the charges,” she added.

Station house officer Kamaljit Singh said, “The accused had confined his relative for the past one and half years before kidnapping two more girls recently. All victims reported being subjected to physical and sexual assault, with death threats to prevent disclosure.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Man arrested for sexually assaulting three minor girls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On