Punjab: 3 murder suspects held after Ferozepur police encounter

Three men suspected to be involved in the murder of a 29-year-old Ferozepur resident, Ashu Monga, on Thursday were arrested after an encounter with the police on Friday night.

The encounter took place near a canal bridge between Ghall Khurd village and Ratta Khera, 19km from Ferozepur.

Ferozepur deputy inspector general of police Harmanbir Singh Gill said that the trio were attempting to flee on a motorcycle and a two-wheeler when they were intercepted at a police checkpoint. “On being stopped, the three suspects opened fire on the police. They sustained bullet injuries to their legs in retaliatory fire and were taken into custody,” he said.

Following the joint operation of the counter intelligence team and the local police, four pistols were recovered from the suspects, who are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Ferozepur.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu identified the three men as Sonu, Amrik Singh, and Baljinder Singh. The scooter and motorcycle used in the crime have also been confiscated.

On Friday, the police had arrested two more accused, Angrez Singh and Joginder Singh for Monga’s murder outside a tattoo shop on Thursday.

The victim was allegedly dragged out and killed following a group rivalry. The incident was captured on video by a local resident, who uploaded it on social media.

A case was registered against seven accused on the complaint of Monga’s wife Pawanpreet Kaur. The seven named are notorious gangster Ashish Chopra, Angrez Singh, Joginder Singh, Amrik Singh, Gurdit Singh, Shivam Sehgal and Yuvraj Singh. Five unidentified accomplices were also booked for murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Arms Act.

In the meantime, a cross-case was also registered under multiple sections of the BNS and Arms Act against Gurjinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Lakha, Amarjeet Singh, Dev Sharma, and deceased Ashu Monga, based on a complaint by Arshdeep Singh.

SSP Sidhu said that efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused.