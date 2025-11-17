Punjab: 4 detained as RSS activist’s killing in Ferozepur sparks political outcry

The police on Sunday said they had rounded up four persons and identified the assailants in connection with the murder of 32-year-old trader and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Naveen Arora, even as the opposition, led by the BJP, slammed the AAP government in Punjab over the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state. Arora, son of senior RSS volunteer and social worker Baldev Raj Arora, was gunned down on Saturday evening (HT Photo)

Arora, son of senior RSS volunteer and social worker Baldev Raj Arora, was gunned down on Saturday evening, sending shockwaves through the city’s bustling main bazaar and beyond. Naveen, whose grandfather, late Dina Nath, had also been a senior RSS leader in Ferozepur, was cremated on Sunday.

Police on Sunday claimed that they are close to cracking the case and have rounded up four persons.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said that nine teams have been formed to trace and arrest the culprits.

“Police have combed through CCTV footage and identified the assailants. So far, no exact reason behind the murder has been ascertained. We are close to cracking the case,” the SSP added.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday alleged that Naveen’s murder has once again exposed the AAP government’s failure to maintain law and order in the state.

In a press statement here, Jakhar alleged that gangsters were running a parallel government in the state, while chief minister Bhagwant Mann had failed to fulfil his responsibilities and had left Punjab abandoned.

Expressing grief over the death of the RSS leader’s son, he said that the people of Punjab were being forced to live in an atmosphere of fear as the state government had completely failed to provide law and order and security to the citizens.

Jakhar said that every day, people were receiving threatening and extortion calls, and some serious incident was taking place in one part of the state or another. “Anti-social elements no longer fear the government because those running the government lack even the basic understanding of governance. People in Punjab are desperately seeking safety and peace,” he claimed.

Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu also strongly condemned the murder and said that the incident had “shaken the entire state.”

“The murder, as a stark reminder that criminals had become fearlessly emboldened, the people in the state were increasingly feeling unsafe,” Bittu said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also condemned the incident.

“This is jungle raj in Punjab. Peace and communal harmony are in serious danger. No one’s life or property in Punjab is safe today. Criminals roam free, innocents are gunned down in broad daylight,” Sukhbir said.

“Culprits must be arrested immediately and handed exemplary punishment. The ruling @AamAadmiParty must own both administrative and moral responsibility for the total breakdown of law and order in the state,” Sukhbir further said in a post on X.

Congress leader and MLA Pargat Singh accused the AAP government of overseeing “complete chaos and lawlessness” in Punjab. “There is complete chaos and lawlessness in Punjab, while the government remains busy with celebrations. They are distorting the political system and undermining law and order in the state. There is no city left in Punjab where incidents do not occur on a daily basis,” Pargat said.

In a post on X, Punjab state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “We have lost yet another precious life to the bullets of criminals. Everyday killings have become a new normal in Punjab under the @AAPPunjab rule. Killers kill with impunity with no fear of law, while the government is watching as a mute spectator. How long are we going to count our dead? Has the Chief Minister any answers?”

“The murder of innocent youth is a major conspiracy to disturb the law and order in the state. The government is committed to eliminating gangsterism from Punjab. I express my condolences to the family,” said Ranbir Bhullar, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ferozepur (Urban).

According to police, Arora, who ran a dupatta shop in the main bazaar and lived at Sadhu Chand Chowk, was returning home on his motorcycle around 7 pm when two unidentified assailants approached him and opened fire. A bullet struck him directly in the head, causing him to collapse on the road. His family members rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Victim’s father, Baldev Raj Arora, said Naveen had left the shop minutes earlier. “When we reached the spot, he was lying on the road. We rushed him to the hospital, but he didn’t survive,” he said.