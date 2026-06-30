Punjab: 40 lakh registrations so far for cash dole scheme for women, rollout today, says CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said Aam Aadmi Party’s flagship scheme “Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana” would be rolled out from Dhuri on Wednesday. After laying a foundation stone for a ₹54.76 crore road overbridge (ROB) project in Dhuri, the CM said, “Nearly 97% of women in Punjab are expected to benefit from this initiative. The state government has allocated ₹9,300 crore for the scheme in the Budget. More than 40 lakh women have already been registered. The benefits will be applicable from July 1 even if the registration cards are delivered later.” Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a gathering in Dhuri, Sangrur, on Tuesday. (@BhagwantMann X)

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will receive ₹1,000 per month, while women belonging to scheduled castes will get ₹1,500 per month.

During another programme — Lok Milni — in Mehal Kalan constituency of Barnala, he said a three-month payout of ₹3,000 would be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries for the April–June period. The beneficiaries belonging to the scheduled castes would get ₹4,500 each. “Opponents are rattled by Punjab’s rapid development so they are conspiring to obstruct the state’s progress,” the CM claimed.

The CM also reviewed the state’s management of peak power demand. Highlighting free electricity for households, “transparent” recruitment, and the rollout of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, he said several people-centric initiatives had been taken.

Criticising the opposition parties, he said, “Gone are the days when these parties played musical chairs and waited for their turn to rule. They safeguarded each other’s interests whenever they were in power.”

Speaking about the ROB project for which the foundation stone was laid, he said a two-lane overbridge with a footpath was being constructed over the Sheron Distributary adjacent to level crossing on the Rajpura-Bathinda railway line in Dhuri sub-division. The project is being executed with funding from the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB).

All the required approvals have already been obtained from different government agencies and the project will be completed by October next year, he said.

Will honour Takht’s directive: CM

Reaffirming his faith, the chief minister said the Akal Takht — the highest temporal seat of Sikhs — is supreme for him and his family. On Monday, the Akal Takht had asked the state legislative assembly to amend the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act by removing the objectionable parts against the Sikh ethos. “Every directive issued by this sacred institution will be honoured. A detailed discussion will be held in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha,” he added.