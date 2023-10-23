Punjab: 8 kabbadi players thrash constable to death in Barnala

Eight kabbadi players killed constable Darshan Singh, 50, when he intervened in a scuffle at a restaurant in Barnala on Sunday night. Constable Darshan Singh, 50, who was thrashed by kabbadi players when he intervened to end a scuffle they were having with staff at a restaurant in Barnala on Sunday night. (HT file photo)

The incident took place around 11.30pm on Sunday when the kabbadi players were fighting with the restaurant staff at 22-Acre Market in Barnala. The constable, posted at City Police Station, was accompanied by two colleagues.

Police have identified four kabbadi players, while the four others are yet to be identified.

Those identified are Parmjeet Singh, alias Pamma, of Thikriwala, Jugraj Singh, alias Raja, of Raisar, Baljeet Singh of Amla Singhwala and Gurmeet Singh of Cheema village. All of them are absconding.

Inspector Baljeet Singh Dhillon said that the accused kabbadi players were drinking when they got into an argument with staff of the restaurant over settling the bill. The police were called by the restaurant staff.

“The kabbadi players thrashed Darshan Singh when he intervened to resolve the matter. He fell unconscious and was rushed to the civil hospital, where he died during treatment,” the inspector said.

The accused escaped from the spot after beating up the constable.

A case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC.

