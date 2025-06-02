Punjab: A 25-year-old AAP sarpanch dies by suicide

A 25-year-old sarpanch belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegedly died by suicide in Guru Har Sahai, Ferozepur, on Saturday night. The body was cremated, and police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. (HT File)

According to available information, the sarpanch, an active member of AAP, allegedly shot himself with his licenced pistol at around 11.20 pm, shortly after posting an emotional ghazal on his Facebook account.

As per the latest updates, the exact reason behind this extreme step remains unknown. The superintendent of police (investigation) stated that no suicide note was recovered and no written complaint has been lodged by the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the body was cremated, and police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.