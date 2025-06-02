Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Punjab: A 25-year-old AAP sarpanch dies by suicide

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jun 02, 2025 09:28 AM IST

According to available information, the sarpanch, an active member of AAP, allegedly shot himself with his licenced pistol at around 11.20 pm, shortly after posting an emotional ghazal on his Facebook account.

A 25-year-old sarpanch belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegedly died by suicide in Guru Har Sahai, Ferozepur, on Saturday night.

According to available information, the sarpanch, an active member of AAP, allegedly shot himself with his licenced pistol at around 11.20 pm, shortly after posting an emotional ghazal on his Facebook account.

As per the latest updates, the exact reason behind this extreme step remains unknown. The superintendent of police (investigation) stated that no suicide note was recovered and no written complaint has been lodged by the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the body was cremated, and police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Monday, June 02, 2025
