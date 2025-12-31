Search
Punjab: AAP ignored Manmohan Singh’s role during MGNREGA debate: Warring

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 07:22 am IST

Warring said the AAP leaders were rightly praising the MGNREGA and defending it, but none of them showed enough grace to mention former PM Manmohan Singh as the architect of MGNREGA.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government should have been gracious enough to acknowledge the role of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha while defending the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (File)
“This is what makes Congress unique and distinct, that our policies are such that even our critics have to defend these and convene a special session for that purpose,” Warring said in a statement here, while pointing out that MGNREGA was the Congress government’s scheme launched way back in 2005, and the AAP government was defending it even after twenty years.

Warring said the AAP leaders were rightly praising the MGNREGA and defending it, but none of them showed enough grace to mention former PM Manmohan Singh as the architect of MGNREGA. “Moreover, for anyone in Punjab, the former PM holds a special place, as he happened to be the great son of the soil,” he added. The Congress leader said that the special session of the Vidhan Sabha was like any other “event” that the AAP is known to organise. “What is the takeaway from the session? It was just an event without any content or purpose,” he said.

AI Summary

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to acknowledge former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's role in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) during a recent Vidhan Sabha session. He noted that AAP's praise for the scheme, initiated by Congress in 2005, lacked recognition of Singh's contributions.