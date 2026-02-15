Punjab: AAP MLA alleges death threats, suspicious surveillance outside Ludhiana home

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Atam Nagar, Ludhiana constituency, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, has alleged that he is receiving death threats and that unidentified persons recently carried out suspicious surveillance outside his Model Gram residence. Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Atam Nagar, Ludhiana constituency, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, has alleged that he is receiving death threats

Sidhu said he has been receiving threat calls on WhatsApp from an international number for the past 15 days. The situation, he claimed, took a serious turn late Friday night when a Hyundai i20 with tinted windows reportedly circled his house. CCTV installed at the residence captured the vehicle and its occupants were allegedly seen pointing towards the house.

The legislator stated that when the threat calls first began, the Ludhiana police installed a metal detector at his residence as a precautionary measure. However, the device was removed a few days later for reasons not communicated to him, even though the calls continued.

According to Sidhu, the most recent threat call was received on Thursday. The following night, the suspicious vehicle was again seen moving around his residence. He further claimed that his gunman, who was on duty outside the house, heard the occupants of the car remark that one of the gates of the house usually remains open, while pointing towards it.

Sidhu expressed concern that despite the repeated threats and the alleged surveillance, the city police have neither registered a case nor enhanced his security cover so far. He has urged the authorities to take the matter seriously and provide adequate protection in view of the perceived threat to his life.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma confirmed that MLA Sidhu has reported the matter to the police a few days ago. The police have taken necessary measures. The police are trying to trace the suspects seen outside the MLA’s house and will lodge an FIR after investigating the matter.