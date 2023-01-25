Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap quits assembly panel over differences on sacrilege probe

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has resigned as chairman of the committee on government assurances of the Vidhan Sabha.

The former IPS officer, who has been airing differences with the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab over its handling of the 2015 sacrilege cases from time to time, sent his resignation to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretary on Tuesday night.

His resignation is still to be accepted by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

The MLA, who is a former inspector general of police, had quit the police service to join the AAP on the same issue. He headed the probe into one of the sacrilege incidents.

It is learnt that as chairman of the committee on government assurances, he had convened a meeting of top government officials, including the chief secretary VK Janjua, on January 20 to review the probe into the sacrilege cases, but Sandhwan had called another meeting at the same time.

The meeting of the committee on government assurances could not take place that left him upset.

The term of the committee ends in March.

