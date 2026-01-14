Punjab: AAP returns to stage as 5 parties to slug it out at Maghi Mela

The annual Maghi Mela in Muktsar on Wednesday is all set to witness rallies by five political fronts in a bid to consolidate the support of the Sikh panth (community) with an eye on the upcoming 2027 assembly polls. Preparations for the SAD rally in full swing at Muktsar on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will hold a mega rally after a hiatus of 10 years. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, with a battery of his cabinet colleagues, will attend the event to be organised on Kotkapura road, as per the official information issued on Tuesday.

AAP’s rally comes a day ahead of CM’s scheduled appearance before the Akal Takht secretariat on January 15.

Political observers say that with the state elections scheduled to be held by February next year, various parties are trying to make use of the religious assembly at the mela to set agendas for their respective electoral goals.

It may be recalled that, except for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), no mainstream party has organised political events at the Maghi Mela since 2017, following a directive issued by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

The AAP had last convened a political rally in Muktsar in 2016, when the party was in expansion mode in Punjab. At that time, the national convener of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal and then Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann had formally kick-started the campaign for the 2017 assembly elections.

Sources said that leaders of the ruling dispensation are coordinating to transport people from different areas to Muktsar to make the AAP’s event into a mega show of strength.

Meanwhile, the 105-year-old SAD, which is struggling to regain electoral strength, is putting resources together to make the annual conference a success.

Muktsar is the home district of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, and the former deputy chief minister is leading from the front. For the last several days, he has been camping here and holding meetings in the different assembly segments to ensure a higher presence of party cadre arrive at its programme.

Sukhbir is banking on the success of the SAD in various districts of the south Malwa region in the recently held Zila Parishad and block samiti elections.

SAD’s former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is all set to host its maiden political rally on the occasion of Maghi Mela.

Notwithstanding a strong opposition from the political opponents, farmers and farm workers’ unions against the G-RAM-G, the leadership of the saffron party is working hard to mark its presence in the predominantly rural belt.

An official spokesperson of the party said on Tuesday that Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union minister Ravneet Bittu, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and the party’s Punjab co-in-charge Narinder Raina would be among the senior leaders to attend the event tomorrow.

Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) led by ex-MP Simranjit Singh Mann will also organise conferences at the mela.

The Congress and SAD (Punar Surjit), the Akali breakaway faction, are not holding any rally. Punjab Congress affairs in charge Bhupesh Baghel clarified in Muktsar on Monday that the party is abiding by the decade-old Akal Takht directive that political parties should refrain from holding conferences during the religious occasion.