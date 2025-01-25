Punjab: ADGP Intel, ANTF head get Prez medal for distinguished service

Additional director general of police (Intelligence) RK Jaiswal and ADGP (Anti-Narcotics Task Force) Nilabh Kishore won the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service on the eve of the Republic Day. RK Jaiswal, additional director general of police (Intelligence).

A 1997-batch IPS officer, Jaiswal was earlier head of the Special Task Force against drugs. Both Jaiswal and Kishore (a 1998-batch IPS officer) are known for their impeccable track records.

Ludhiana Range IGP Dhanpreet Kaur and a PPS officer AIG (financial intelligence unit) Tejinderjit Singh are among 15 officers who have been selected for the medal for meritorious service.

The remaining officers include inspector Inderdeep Singh, inspector Amrik Singh, inspector Jagroop Singh, inspector Balwinder Singh, SI Balbir Chand, SI Iqbal Singh, SI Satish Kumar, SI Balvir Chand, SI Lakhvir Singh, SI Dimple Kumar, SI Harvinder Kumar, ASI Sukhbir Singh and ASI Harpal Singh.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, while congratulating the awardees, expressed gratitude to the central government and state government for recognising the services of these officers and boosting the morale of the entire Punjab Police force. “Such recognition plays a significant role in encouraging the police force to work with more dedication and devotion, which is pivotal in a border state having manifold security challenges,” he added.