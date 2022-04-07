Punjab ADGP Promod Ban to lead anti-gangster task force
The Punjab government on Thursday posted additional director general of police (ADGP) Promod Ban as the first chief of the newly constituted Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).
Ban, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who was currently posted as the ADGP, special crimes and economic offences wing, is considered a tough task master and had served in the special task force against drugs too.
The government has also posted Ludhiana commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar in the AGTF as the deputy inspector general (DIG). AIG, Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU), Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, who is credited with leading special operations against a number of dreaded gangsters, has been posted as the AIG, AGTF.
The police department has tasked the AGTF with immediate analysis of 18-19 murders that have taken place in the state recently. The task for identification and suspension of police officials who have been negligent in handling investigation of recent murders has been assigned to the AGTF team, according to an official release.
Mann asks CPs, SSPs to play frontal role
Meanwhile, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who had ordered the constitution of the AGTF to eradicate gangsterism from the state, wrote a letter to all commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) on Thursday, asking them to play a frontal role in war against gangsters by personally conducting operations and interrogations.
Mann said the best leaders lead by example, expressing confidence that the police force would rise to the occasion and launch a concerted drive to eradicate the menace of gangsterism in the state. Referring to the law and order review meeting held on April 5 in which he had announced the AGTF, the CM said the new task force in no way would reduce or lessen the responsibility and role of CPs and SSPs heading the police commissionerate and districts.
Mann said both CPs and SSPs are responsible for control of crime and maintenance of law and order in their jurisdictions. “You will be personally held responsible for any breach of law and order in your jurisdiction as you are accountable under law,” he said. The CM sent the communication amid growing criticism by opposition parties over his government’s handling of law and order following recent killings in the state.
Stating that the AGTF would focus on intelligence-based operations and play a coordinating role, the CM expected the CPs and SSPs to launch major thrust against gangsters by briefing the police officers under them, conducting analysis of crime data, identifying absconding gangsters and conducting anti-gangster operations.
Robbers loot ₹50 lakh from Darbhanga bank
Armed robbers struck a branch of Punjab National Bank in Bihar's Samastipur on Thursday and looted approximately ₹50 lakh at gun point, police said. The branch is located at Supaul Bazaar under Biraul subdivision, 48 kilometres east of district headquarters of Darbhanga. “We have launched a probe and efforts are on to arrest the culprits,” he said. The CCTV footage were being scrutinized. Sources said there was no security guard deployed at the branch.
Birbhum violence: CBI makes first arrests, four suspects held in Mumbai
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday apprehended four persons in connection with the killings that took place at a village in Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district. According to a report by news agency PTI, the four accused had fled to Mumbai after the arson in Birbhum fearing arrest. The men were arrested from their hideout early on Thursday morning. At least nine lives were lost in the arson.
Court allows Rana Kapoor’s daughter to travel to the USA with riders
Mumbai: Special PMLA court on Wednesday permitted the daughter of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, to travel to the USA on the condition that she does not try to contact her sister Raakhe Kapoor Tandon, who is based in London. Roshni Kapoor had approached the special court for permission to travel to the USA from April 13 to May 5. The court on Wednesday granted her permission, but with riders.
Mumbai Police starts seizing vehicles for wrong-side driving
Mumbai: The Mumbai police has started seizing vehicles of motorists driving on the wrong side of the road. A senior police officer said despite a warning from Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey after multiple FIRs over wrong-side driving, the menace continues unabated. The incidents have also continued despite the awareness campaign started by traffic police on March 6. According to police officials, on average they are registering at least 200 FIRs over the same violation.
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to make integrated efforts to turn Uttar Pradesh into trillion dollar economy
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to make planned and integrated efforts to achieve the aim of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy. “Undertake a balanced development of various sectors to expand the economy. Make a timeline and stick to it to achieve the aim,” he said to the officials during a discussion on Wednesday night.
