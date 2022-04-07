Punjab ADGP Promod Ban to lead anti-gangster task force

The Punjab government on Thursday posted additional director general of police (ADGP) Promod Ban as the first chief of the newly constituted Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

Ban, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who was currently posted as the ADGP, special crimes and economic offences wing, is considered a tough task master and had served in the special task force against drugs too.

The government has also posted Ludhiana commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar in the AGTF as the deputy inspector general (DIG). AIG, Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU), Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, who is credited with leading special operations against a number of dreaded gangsters, has been posted as the AIG, AGTF.

The police department has tasked the AGTF with immediate analysis of 18-19 murders that have taken place in the state recently. The task for identification and suspension of police officials who have been negligent in handling investigation of recent murders has been assigned to the AGTF team, according to an official release.

Mann asks CPs, SSPs to play frontal role

Meanwhile, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who had ordered the constitution of the AGTF to eradicate gangsterism from the state, wrote a letter to all commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) on Thursday, asking them to play a frontal role in war against gangsters by personally conducting operations and interrogations.

Mann said the best leaders lead by example, expressing confidence that the police force would rise to the occasion and launch a concerted drive to eradicate the menace of gangsterism in the state. Referring to the law and order review meeting held on April 5 in which he had announced the AGTF, the CM said the new task force in no way would reduce or lessen the responsibility and role of CPs and SSPs heading the police commissionerate and districts.

Mann said both CPs and SSPs are responsible for control of crime and maintenance of law and order in their jurisdictions. “You will be personally held responsible for any breach of law and order in your jurisdiction as you are accountable under law,” he said. The CM sent the communication amid growing criticism by opposition parties over his government’s handling of law and order following recent killings in the state.

Stating that the AGTF would focus on intelligence-based operations and play a coordinating role, the CM expected the CPs and SSPs to launch major thrust against gangsters by briefing the police officers under them, conducting analysis of crime data, identifying absconding gangsters and conducting anti-gangster operations.