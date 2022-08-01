Punjab AG’s brother is chairman of Congress’ legal cell
A day after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab’s advocate general, the Congress on Sunday appointed his elder brother Bipan Ghai as the chairperson of its state unit’s legal cell.
Bipan Ghai’s appointment as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the Punjab Congress was announced by party’s state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had on last Tuesday named Vinod Ghai as the new AG in place of Anmol Rattan Sidhu, who had tendered his resignation.
The principal opposition party had appointed advocate Sant Pal Singh Sidhu as the senior vice-chairman of the legal cell, but he refused to accept the position citing his professional commitments.
Gurvinder Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the vice-chairman-cum-spokesperson, Bhupinder Ghai and APS Sandhu as general secretaries and Deepanshu Mehta, Apporva Arya, Jaskaranjit Singh Sibia and Jainika Jain as secretaries, according to a party release. Arshpreet Khadial has been appointed as the spokesperson. Their appointments have been approved by the central leadership of the party.
-
Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity
A municipal councillor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was shot dead from a close range inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district. "One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. One bullet hit councillor Mohammad Akbar's and he died on the spot, he said. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.
-
Train services on 11 routes cancelled as farmers stage protest in Punjab
The Ferozepur railway division either cancelled or rescheduled the services of trains on 11 routes due to the farmers rail-roko' protest on Sunday. The farmers, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group comprising at least 40 farm organisations, protested to primarily seek the implementation of minimum support price for crops. Eight trains were rescheduled, whereas two were stationed at the Abohar railway station.
-
Jobless teachers protesting against govt detained in Punjab’s Sunam
Punjab Police rounded up hundreds of unemployed physical training instructors protesting against the state government in Sunam on Sunday. Cops have also initiated action under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC against the detainees, who were released in the evening. They were protesting outside the venue where a state-level function was organised to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also participated in the event.
-
BFUHS V-C row: IMA seeks dismissal of Punjab health minister
Amid the ongoing row over the incident wherein vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Human Sciences, Faridkot, Dr Raj Bahadur was made to lie on 'dirty' bed by the Indian Medical Council Punjab on Sunday, health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said that there might have been some 'conspiracy' behind the incident. IMA Punjab president Dr Paramjit Maan stated that the minister was not even aware of the protocols.
-
Ludhiana shop owner gets extortion call from ‘gangster’
A miscreant claiming to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded ₹5 lakh extortion money from a stationary store owner. The victim, Ashwani Wadhwa, 42, of Krishna Nagar, said on July 30, he received a call from an unidentified number on WhatsApp. He threatened to kill Wadhwa and his family the same way they had shot dead singer Sidhu Moose Wala if he did not transfer the money or informed the police.
