Punjab again reports over 2,000 new Covid-19 infections, active cases jump by over 1,200

Punjab on Sunday once again reported over 2,000 (2,669 to be exact) new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 44 deaths in a span of 24 hours, according to a bulletin from the state government. With this, the state’s tally reached 213,110 and the death toll climbed to 6,324.

The state had reported 2,587 cases on Saturday, the highest in six months, preceded by 2,490 cases on Friday, 2,387 cases on Thursday and 2,039 cases on Wednesday.

Active caseload also increased to 18,257 from the 16,988 cases reported on the previous day, a spike of 1,269 cases. As many as 1,331 patients were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 188,529 patients so far, data from the bulletin showed.

Among the badly hit districts, Jalandhar reported the highest number of new cases - 393 - on Sunday followed by Ludhiana with 330 cases, SAS Nagar with 327, Hoshiarpur with 259 and Patiala with 244. Also, Ludhiana remained the worst affected district in terms of the total number of confirmed positive cases so far - 30,725.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry, earlier in the day, identified Punjab as one of the eight states and union territories which have been contributing the highest to the daily new cases.

The state government conducted 37,131 Covid-19 tests and has also collected 36,956 samples on Sunday, according to the bulletin. Currently, four containment zones and 72 micro containment zones are in effect in the state, data showed.

As far as the vaccinations are concerned, 247,618 essential workers have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far and 85,067 have received the second. In the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination - which is being carried out for those above the age of 60 and 45+ with comorbidities - 213,541 beneficiaries have received their first dose.