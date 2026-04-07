Punjab agri dept readies ₹1,388-cr annual action plan for FY 2026-27

The Punjab agriculture department has finalised an annual action plan of ₹1,388 crore to execute various projects in financial year 2026-27, agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian shared on Monday. The single largest outlay of ₹600 crore has been allocated under the Crop Residue Management (CRM) to check burning of paddy and wheat straw during kharif and rabi seasons. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

Chairing a meeting to review projects here, Khudian said the action plan had been submitted to the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare for approval, adding that it laid special emphasis on crop residue management, water conservation, diversification and natural farming.

The single largest outlay of ₹600 crore has been allocated under the Crop Residue Management (CRM) to check burning of paddy and wheat straw during kharif and rabi seasons. “Our goal is to provide in-situ and ex-situ machinery to farmers at subsidised rates to ensure a permanent solution to stubble burning,” said the minister.

To address depleting water tables, ₹33.33 crore has been earmarked for the “Per Drop More Crop” component, which will promote efficient water application devices like drips, sprinklers and rain guns.

Meanwhile, ₹51.85 crore will go towards seed improvement and cotton demonstration projects, and ₹95 crore has been kept under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) to boost farm efficiency.

The minister highlighted that ₹50.30 crore had been sought for crop diversification to steer farmers away from water-guzzling paddy towards maize, pulses and oilseeds. In line with the national push for chemical-free agriculture, ₹8.25 crore has been proposed for natural farming. Additionally, ₹4.17 crore will support self-reliance in pulses.

Other key allocations include ₹20 crore for soil health and fertility management, ₹60.59 crore for agricultural extension activities. These integrated interventions will not only raise farm incomes but also secure Punjab’s ecological future, Khudian said.

The minister directed the department officials to gear up for the upcoming kharif season, emphasising timely preparation and implementation of plans.