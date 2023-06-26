Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Apply for subsidised machines for crop diversification, says Punjab Agri minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian

Apply for subsidised machines for crop diversification, says Punjab Agri minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 26, 2023 01:18 AM IST

The agriculture minister said that the farmers should contact the toll-free number 1800-180-1551 and visit agriculture offices in their respective districts for more information.

To promote diversification and mechanization in agriculture to increase their income, Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Sunday asked the farmers to avail subsidy on various agriculture machines, under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) scheme.

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that the farmers should contact the toll-free number 1800-180-1551 and visit agriculture offices in their respective districts for more information. (HT File)
Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that the farmers should contact the toll-free number 1800-180-1551 and visit agriculture offices in their respective districts for more information. (HT File)

He asked the farmers to apply by July 20 to take advantage of the scheme.

Khudian said that the farmers in the state can apply online at the department’s portal ‘agrimachinerypb.com’ to avail of subsidies on the purchase of paddy transplanters, direct seeded rice drill, potato planter (automatic/semi-automatic), tractor-operated boom sprayer, PTO operated bund former, oil mill, mini processing plant and nursery seeder.

The agriculture minister said that the farmers should contact the toll-free number 1800-180-1551 and visit agriculture offices in their respective districts for more information.

Terming the step cost-effective for farmers, Khudian said that by adopting mechanization, farmers can increase their income and it would also go a long way to promote water-saving techniques, crop diversification and MSMEs in the agricultural sector. He also directed the department officials to ensure complete transparency in the whole process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
subsidy
subsidy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out