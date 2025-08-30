Punjab: Ajnala police station attack: HC stays trial against Amritpal’s aide

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the trial court proceedings against MP and radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh’s aide Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala in the February 2023 attack on the Ajnala police station in Amritsar. Gavel and law books (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bukkanwala is among 41 people, including nine Amritpal aides, against whom charges were framed on July 29 by an Amritsar trial court.

The high court, while staying the trial, sought response from the police by November 13. Bukkanwala had argued that the order of framing of charges, on the one hand, observed that the petitioner was not physically present at the place of occurrence, but had posted messages on social medial. On the other hand, the statement of one cop, Satnam Singh, was to the contrary, as per which the petitioner was present at the spot on the day of violence.

Bukkanwala is among those aides, who remained in preventive detention in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail with Khadoor Sahib MP and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is still lodged there under the National Security Act (NSA).

The rest of his aides were brought back to the state to face trial in various cases after the Punjab government revoked their detentions under the NSA in March and April.

The charges have been framed for attempt to murder, rioting and assault on public servant allegations.

In February 2023, Amritpal and his associates were booked under various charges for allegedly attacking the Ajnala police station to get one of his aides released from police custody.

Six cops were injured in the clash. A month later, on March 18, police began a crackdown against Amritpal and his aides. Later on April 23, Amritpal was also detained in Moga and remains in preventive custody ever since. He went on to win the Lok Sabha seat from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib in June 2024.