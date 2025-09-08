Punjab: All educational institutions to reopen on Sept 8

:All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, polytechnic institutes and ITIs in Punjab, will reopen from September 8, though classes in government schools will resume a day later, education minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Sunday. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, polytechnic institutes and ITIs in Punjab, will reopen from September 8, though classes in government schools will resume a day later, education minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Sunday. (HT File)

Bains also authorised deputy commissioners to decide on closure of such institutions in the areas which remained inundated or are severely affected by floods. The government had ordered closures of all educational institutions till September 7 due to the state’s worst floods in nearly four decades. He said that private schools can reopen on September 8 for both teachers and students, contingent on ensuring building and classroom safety by the school management.

“In government schools, teachers and staff will report on September 8 for inspections, cleaning and damage assessment, while students will resume classes from September 9,” the minister said in a statement.

He directed the school heads to ensure the cleaning of government school premises with the help of SMCs, panchayats, MCs and immediately report to the deputy commissioner, SDM or engineering department if they find any damage to the building or classroom to ensure the safety of students and staff.

He further added that colleges, universities, ITIs and polytechnic institutes will resume regular operations for both teachers and students from September 8. Emphasising on the safety of students and staff, the minister directed the administration to take necessary measures to ensure educational institutions are functional and safe. School heads and management committees have been tasked with ensuring water drainage and thorough cleaning of premises.

Schools to remain shut in Ferozepur, Fazilka

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said 36 schools in flood-hit villages will remain closed, while all other government, private, and aided schools, colleges and universities will reopen for teachers on September 8 and for students on September 9.

Fazilka DC Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said 21 government schools will remain shut in the district, asking that students continue their studies online.