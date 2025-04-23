Punjab: Amritpal supporters’ leaked chat: Third suspect arrested over ‘assassination’ plot

A day after the Moga police arrested a Khanna man and a juvenile in connection with a leaked WhatsApp chat of a group supporting jailed MP Amritpal Singh, one more suspect was nabbed on Tuesday. The screenshots of the WhatsApp chat purportedly revealed the intention of Waris Punjab De members to target Union home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Ravneet Bittu and others over the extension of Khadoor Sahib MP’s detention under the NSA for one more year. (HT File)

A case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other criminal sections has already been registered, said officials.

The third suspect has been identified as Lakhdeep Singh, a resident of Sardargarh in Bathinda district. Lakhdeep’s name figured in the group chat that allegedly made a political assassination plot.

The screenshots of the WhatsApp chat purportedly revealed the intention of Waris Punjab De members to target Union home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Ravneet Bittu and others over the extension of Khadoor Sahib MP’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) for one more year.

The alleged conspiracy was exposed through leaked chats on social media platforms on Sunday. HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the chats.

Khanna resident Balkar Singh, who was arrested on Monday in the case, was sent to two-day police remand by a local court. Besides, the juvenile, a native of Moga, was produced before the district juvenile justice board.

“The accused is 17-year-old and studies in Class 9. Juvenile justice board has sent him to the special home for two weeks,” said an official.