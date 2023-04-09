Punjab and Haryana HC seeks Aadhar details in two criminal cases

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to provide Aadhar card details of accused persons, among others, in two criminal cases registered in Chandigarh. The petitions were pending before the HC since 2018. As per the 2016 law (as amended in 2019), the direction to UIDAI to reveal details about a person lies with HC only. The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to provide Aadhar card details of accused persons, among others, in two criminal cases registered in Chandigarh. (HT File)

One criminal case was registered by police station Industrial Area on October 13, 2017, under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. Police suspected the girls’ identity details were forged and they were trafficked. It involved Aadhar card details of 12 minor girls.

The second case pertained to allegations of forgery of identity documents, including Aadhar, belonging to two accused persons in November 20, 2018, criminal case of forgery and cheating etc, registered at Sector 34 police station. Police, in this case, had found two Aadhar cards on the same person.

Police had initially approached UIDAI directly for the same. But the authority denied to reveal the information, citing provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

In the case of 2018 FIR, the court observed that allegations are of forgery/tampering/fake Aadhaar cards and considering the monetary benefits which the Aadhaar provides, it would be utmost priority to investigate in this aspect. Hence, the court allowed plea for revealing details of Aadhar to police.

In the case involving minor girls, it observed that in view of their age and invocation of heinous penal provisions, it would be in the “interest of justice” if the required information concerning them is given to the police.